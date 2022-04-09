UrduPoint.com

EU Bans Provision Of Crypto Wallets To Russian Accounts With Over 10,000 Euros

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) The European Union announced that it has imposed restrictions on the provision of cryptocurrency wallets to Russian accounts with more than 10,000 Euros in total value, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

"It shall be prohibited to provide crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services to Russian nationals or natural persons residing in Russia, or legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia, if the total value of crypto-assets of the natural or legal person, entity or body per wallet, account or custody provider exceeds EUR 10 000," the journal said on Friday.

In addition, the European Union is prohibiting accepting deposits from Russian individuals or entities in excess of 100,000 euros, the journal added.

On Friday, the European Union announced a fifth sanctions package against Russia in response to the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions targeted 217 individuals and 18 organizations to bolster pressure on the Kremlin and limit Russia's resources, according to the European Union.

