EU Bans Russian Nationals From Senior Positions at Strategic EU Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The European Union has banned Russian nationals from holding senior positions at EU infrastructure and companies considered "crucial" as part of the 10th package of sanctions against Moscow, the European Council said on Saturday.

"Today's decision restricts the possibility for Russian nationals to hold any position in the governing bodies of EU critical infrastructures and entities, as Russia's influence in these bodies could jeopardise their well-functioning and ultimately constitute and hazard for the provision of essential services to the European citizens," the statement read.