EU Begins Operation To Enforce UN Arms Embargo On Libya - Council Of EU

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 05:08 PM

The EU has decided to launch the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean's (EUNAVFOR MED) IRINI operation in the Mediterranean to prevent arms smuggling to Libya starting on Wednesday, the Council of the EU said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The EU has decided to launch the European Union Naval Force Mediterranean's (EUNAVFOR MED) IRINI operation in the Mediterranean to prevent arms smuggling to Libya starting on Wednesday, the Council of the EU said on Tuesday.

On June 14, 2016, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution authorizing inspections of vessels suspected of breaking the 2011 arms embargo on Libya.

"The Council today adopted a decision launching Operation EUNAVFOR MED IRINI as from 1 April 2020. IRINI, (Greek for "peace"), will have as its core task the implementation of the UN arms embargo through the use of aerial, satellite and maritime assets. In particular, the mission will be able to carry out inspections of vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected to be carrying arms or related material to and from Libya in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2292 (2016)," the council said in a statement.

The operation will be also gathering information on illicit exports of various types of petroleum products, training the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy, and assisting in counteracting human trafficking.

Rear Adm. Fabio Agostini will be acting as the EU Operation Commander.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army and led by Khalifa Haftar, and the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj, assisted by Turkey.

In January, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among its participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and for third parties to not be involved in the conflict.

