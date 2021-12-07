EU Behind in Research, Defensive Innovation Investment - Foreign Policy Chief

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The European Union is far behind other global actors in terms of investment in defense research and innovation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Comparing the EU and its member states with other global actors, we see that we lag far behind in terms of investing in defense and innovation, and this gap is widening," Borrell said in an opening speech during the European Defence Agency (EDA) Conference.

The latest EDA report published on Monday showed that in 2020, EU member states spent a record amount on their individual defense but decreased spending on collective defense projects.