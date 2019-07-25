EU Behind Wind Energy Targets in First Half of 2019 - Wind Energy Association

The European Union will not meet its desired targets of renewable energy production by 2030 and 2050 at the current pace, a nonprofit representing Europe's wind industry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The European Union will not meet its desired targets of renewable energy production by 2030 and 2050 at the current pace , a nonprofit representing Europe 's wind industry said Thursday.

WindEurope's figures for the first half of 2019 showed that Europe added 4.9 gigawatt of wind energy capacity, up from 4.5 gigawatt in the same period last year, but warned this was not fast enough.

"The EU has set a renewable energy target of 32% for 2030 and is talking about a net zero economy by 2050. The rate of installations we've seen so far this year won't get us there," it said in a press release.

Slow process of issuing permits in Germany was behind a 400 megawatt drop in wind energy output by onshore installations, WindEurope chief policy officer Pierre Tardieu said.

"Germany had the lowest first half of the year for new onshore wind installations since 2000. Permitting challenges remain the key bottleneck," he was quoted as saying in the press release.

He said France had a good first six months and will have to help pick up the slack in the second half of the year, along with Spain, Norway and Sweden.

Offshore wind energy production, on the contrary, was up 800 megawatt, with the United Kingdom, Denmark, Belgium and Germany accounting for the new installations.

The European Union invested 8.8 billion Euros ($9.8 billion) in the construction of future wind farms in the first half of 2019. The cash injection is expected to result in 5.9 gigawatt of wind energy capacity being connected to the grid over the next two to three years.