EU Belarus Sanctions List Has 40 Names So Far - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

EU Belarus Sanctions List Has 40 Names So Far - Source

There are 40 names on the EU list of individual Belarus sanctions, but it has not been finalized yet, a source in Brussels told reporters on Friday

A source has said before that the final decision on sanctions will depend on the results of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER II), which is being held on Friday.

A source has said before that the final decision on sanctions will depend on the results of the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER II), which is being held on Friday.

More Stories From World

