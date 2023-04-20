EU Believes Bloc 'Done' With New Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The EU believes that it is "done" with new sanctions against Russia because if there are even more of them, there will be more exceptions to them than restrictions, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a senior EU official.

Many officials admit that the sectors of the Russian economy not affected by sanctions are vital for a number of EU countries, so measures against them will be vetoed, the newspaper added.

According to officials working on the preparation of the next package of sanctions, new EU measures against Moscow are likely to be limited to expanding the list of persons and measures to tighten existing sanctions, "by closing loopholes."