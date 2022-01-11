EU Believes Important to See Roll-Back of CSTO Forces From Kazakhstan - Spokesman

The European Union believes it is important to see the roll-back of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces and their actual pullout from Kazakhstan after the situation there is stabilized, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik

"Outside military support in Kazakhstan should respect the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens. It will be important to see the roll-back of the CSTO deployment and the actual withdrawal of foreign troops once situation in the country is stabilised. We have seen too many examples in the past that once Russian troops are deployed in other countries, it is difficult to make them leave," Stano said.