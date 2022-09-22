UrduPoint.com

EU Believes Meeting With Lavrov In New York Makes No Sense In Current Conditions- Brussels

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The EU did not end communication with Russia, but believes that meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sedelines of the UN General Assembly in New York makes no sense in the current conditions, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"We have newer cut communication channel with Russia.

We still communicate, but we know in general that it does not make much sense to communicate with Russian leadership right now, because (President Vladimir) Putin yesterday confirmed very clearly to the whole world ... that he is interested not in peace, but in the continuation of this aggression ... So, there is an understanding among the member-states that in this particular stage, meeting Lavrov, for example, in New York would not make much sense because it would not bring the necessary result," Stano told reporters.

