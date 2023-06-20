UrduPoint.com

EU Believes Moldovan Constitutional Court Has Right To Ban Opposition Sor Party

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

The European Union took note of the decision to label the opposition Sor party as unconstitutional in Moldova, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano told RIA Novosti on Tuesday, noting that the country's Constitutional Court had the right to make such a decision

On Monday, the Constitutional Court of Moldova ruled to recognize the Sor party as unconstitutional after the pro-Western government of the country accused Sor of destabilizing Moldova by staging protests over a hike in the cost of living. Lawmakers of the party will remain in the parliament but will become independent and lose the right to join other political forces.

"The EU takes note of the decision of the Constitutional Court to declare the Sor party unconstitutional.

As the ultimate arbiter of the Constitution, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova has the final say regarding constitutional interpretation, the compatibility of national legislation and decisions of state institutions," Stano said.

However, Ilan Shor, the party's leader, told Sputnik that opposition protests in Moldova would continue after the banning of his party.

The politician also noted that lawmakers from his party would participate in the elections to local authorities scheduled for autumn. Shor called on all opposition forces to consolidate in order to weaken the influence of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity.

