UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Believes New Accord For Southern Yemen Important Step Towards Peace- Diplomatic Service

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

EU Believes New Accord for Southern Yemen Important Step Towards Peace- Diplomatic Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The European Union considers the signing of power-sharing deal between the country's internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) a crucial step in achieving peace in this country and in the entire region, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"The conclusion of the agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council reached in Riyadh under the auspices of Saudi Arabia is an important step towards de-escalation and peace for Yemen and for the region," the statement read.

The service noted that Yemen has come closer to achieving a "negotiated and inclusive peace settlement" that would put an end to the conflict, which has caused the country "to become the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

"The European Union encourages the signatory parties to seize this window of opportunity to resume work towards a negotiated and sustainable peace under the auspices of the United Nations, ensuring the involvement of all Yemenis in the de-escalation and reconciliation process," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi attended the signing of the agreement.

The agreement stipulates the return of the Hadi government to the capital Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August, unifying the two sides' combatants under a central command and establishing a government with equal power-sharing.

Since August, Aden, the temporary seat of the government, and other southern areas have been a scene of violent clashes between the southern separatists and the government, which had been formerly allied against the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia has made attempts to broker a peace deal between the sides.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen European Union Riyadh Saudi Aden Saudi Arabia Saud August All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

9 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Salman commends UAE&#039;s sacrifices ..

10 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

10 hours ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman review Yeme ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.