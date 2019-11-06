EU Believes New Accord for Southern Yemen Important Step Towards Peace- Diplomatic Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The European Union considers the signing of power-sharing deal between the country's internationally recognized government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) a crucial step in achieving peace in this country and in the entire region, the European External Action Service said in a statement.

"The conclusion of the agreement between the Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council reached in Riyadh under the auspices of Saudi Arabia is an important step towards de-escalation and peace for Yemen and for the region," the statement read.

The service noted that Yemen has come closer to achieving a "negotiated and inclusive peace settlement" that would put an end to the conflict, which has caused the country "to become the world's worst humanitarian crisis."

"The European Union encourages the signatory parties to seize this window of opportunity to resume work towards a negotiated and sustainable peace under the auspices of the United Nations, ensuring the involvement of all Yemenis in the de-escalation and reconciliation process," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni government and the STC signed in Riyadh an agreement under the auspices of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the crown prince. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and STC President Aidarus Zoubaidi attended the signing of the agreement.

The agreement stipulates the return of the Hadi government to the capital Aden, which was seized by the STC forces in August, unifying the two sides' combatants under a central command and establishing a government with equal power-sharing.

Since August, Aden, the temporary seat of the government, and other southern areas have been a scene of violent clashes between the southern separatists and the government, which had been formerly allied against the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia has made attempts to broker a peace deal between the sides.