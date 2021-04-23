UrduPoint.com
EU Believes Russia's Troop Movement Without Notification Violates Int'l Obligations

The European Union is aware that Russia's surprise combat readiness check in the country's south came to an end, and believes it is important to see what happens next, since the large-scale troop movements are not in line with the international obligations, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Union is aware that Russia's surprise combat readiness check in the country's south came to an end, and believes it is important to see what happens next, since the large-scale troop movements are not in line with the international obligations, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of the surprise combat readiness check of Russian troops in the southern and the western military districts.

"We take note of the announcement made by Defence Minister Shoigu yesterday about the intended withdrawal, as well as further movements of Russian troops and military equipment in the vicinity of Ukraine's borders .

.. We will be watching closely the withdrawal of troops and the military equipment, which were amassed recently on Ukraine's borders and in illegally-annexed Crimea. Such large-scale troop movements as we have seen, which were without prior notification, and not in line with Russia's international commitments, raise tensions, threaten and destabilise security," Stano said.

