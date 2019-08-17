UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Believes Urgent Steps Needed To De-Escalate Hong Kong Crisis - Foreign Policy Chief

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:07 PM

EU Believes Urgent Steps Needed to De-Escalate Hong Kong Crisis - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union believes it is necessary to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation in Hong Kong, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The European Union believes it is necessary to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation in Hong Kong, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The European Union recalls its close relations with Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' principle and its strong stake in its continued stability and prosperity. ... It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected, and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

The dialogue should involve all key participants in the process, it added.

"Fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, and Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy under the 'one country, two systems' principle, are enshrined in the Basic Law and in international agreements and must continue to be upheld," Mogherini concluded.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is a domestic affair and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."

Related Topics

Assembly China European Union Beijing Hong Kong June All

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announces power ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy men awarded for gallantry performanc ..

54 seconds ago

Governor Punjab warns of befitting reply in case o ..

57 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority completes phase-III ..

9 minutes ago

Judicial remand of ex-officials of Nepra, PSB exte ..

9 minutes ago

Rain forecast at scattered places 17 Aug 2019

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.