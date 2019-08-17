EU Believes Urgent Steps Needed to De-Escalate Hong Kong Crisis - Foreign Policy Chief

The European Union believes it is necessary to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation in Hong Kong, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on Saturday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The European Union believes it is necessary to take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation in Hong Kong , the bloc's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The European Union recalls its close relations with Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' principle and its strong stake in its continued stability and prosperity. ... It is crucial that restraint be exercised, violence rejected, and urgent steps taken to de-escalate the situation," the statement said.

The dialogue should involve all key participants in the process, it added.

"Fundamental freedoms, including the right of peaceful assembly, and Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy under the 'one country, two systems' principle, are enshrined in the Basic Law and in international agreements and must continue to be upheld," Mogherini concluded.

Mass protests erupted in China's semi-autonomous Hong Kong in early June in response to a bill that would allow extraditions to the mainland. Although China announced that it had suspended the legislation, people demand that it be withdrawn completely. With protests in the city escalating, Beijing claims that the Hong Kong issue is a domestic affair and accuses protesters of a "tendency of resorting to terrorism."