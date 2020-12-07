UrduPoint.com
EU Believes Venezuelan Parliamentary Election Failed To Represent Will Of People - Borrell

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:09 PM

EU Believes Venezuelan Parliamentary Election Failed to Represent Will of People - Borrell

The European Union cannot recognize the results of the Venezuean parliamentary elections, which failed to reflect the will of the people, high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The European Union cannot recognize the results of the Venezuean parliamentary elections, which failed to reflect the will of the people, high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Monday.

The elections were held on Sunday.

The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido backed by the United States, has refused to run in this election.

The European Union cannot consider the elections in Venezuela "free, fair, or democratic, and that the result thus is representing the will of Venezuelan people," Borrell said. The conditions in which the elections were held "failed to comply with minimum international standards and failed to mobilize the Venezuelan people to participate," Borrell said.

