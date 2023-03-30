UrduPoint.com

EU Believes Vital To Keep Communication Open With China - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The European Union believes that it is critically important to keep lines of communication with China open, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We need to reinforce the institutions and systems in which countries can compete and cooperate and from which they benefit this is why it is vitally important that we ensure diplomatic stability and open communication with China," von der Leyen said during her speech on EU-China relations at the Mercator Institute for China Studies.

According to the commission's president, the EU wants to reduce risks in relations with Beijing.

"We need to focus on de-risking not decouple and this is part of the reason that I will be soon visiting Beijing together with (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron managing this relationship and having an open and frank exchange with our Chinese counterparts is a key part of what i would call the de-risking through diplomacy of our relationship with China," von der leyen added.

