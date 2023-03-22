EU bids to clean up product 'greenwashing' mess

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The European Union's executive arm waded into the forest of dubious green labels, fairy tale carbon footprints and false eco-friendly advertising on Wednesday, proposing ways to clean up the "greenwashing" of consumer products.

The European Commission unveiled a plan to target companies exploiting shoppers' mounting concern for the environment with dubious boasts their goods are made of recycled goods or energy efficient.

But green groups immediately complained the draft directive will not ban outright the disputed claim that a product can be deemed "carbon neutral" if a firm plants trees or buys carbon offsets.

"What we propose is a new regulatory framework. So we want first of all consumers to get a trustworthy information which is consistent and verifiable," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said.

"We want environmental labels that are more transparent and of course easier to understand."The proposed directive, which will be submitted to the European Parliament and EU member states, will seek to rationalise green labelling and impose "dissuasive" punishments on dishonest advertisers.