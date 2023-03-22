UrduPoint.com

EU Bids To Clean Up Product 'greenwashing' Mess

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:12 PM

EU bids to clean up product 'greenwashing' mess

The European Union's executive arm waded into the forest of dubious green labels, fairy tale carbon footprints and false eco-friendly advertising on Wednesday, proposing ways to clean up the "greenwashing" of consumer products

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The European Union's executive arm waded into the forest of dubious green labels, fairy tale carbon footprints and false eco-friendly advertising on Wednesday, proposing ways to clean up the "greenwashing" of consumer products.

The European Commission unveiled a plan to target companies exploiting shoppers' mounting concern for the environment with dubious boasts their goods are made of recycled goods or energy efficient.

But green groups immediately complained the draft directive will not ban outright the disputed claim that a product can be deemed "carbon neutral" if a firm plants trees or buys carbon offsets.

"What we propose is a new regulatory framework. So we want first of all consumers to get a trustworthy information which is consistent and verifiable," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius said.

"We want environmental labels that are more transparent and of course easier to understand."The proposed directive, which will be submitted to the European Parliament and EU member states, will seek to rationalise green labelling and impose "dissuasive" punishments on dishonest advertisers.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union All Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Ajman Ruler pardons 135 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

17 minutes ago
 France's Macron defiant on pension reform despite ..

France's Macron defiant on pension reform despite uproar

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to discuss land acquisition, arr ..

DC chairs meeting to discuss land acquisition, arrears recovery matters

4 minutes ago
 Imran wants anarchy but he'll fail: Talal Chaudhry ..

Imran wants anarchy but he'll fail: Talal Chaudhry

4 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.