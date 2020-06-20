EU 'Big Three' Seek to Dodge JCPOA Obligations by Applying Pressure Through IAEA - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The adoption of a resolution, backed by the EU big three (France, Germany and the United Kingdom), by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) broad demanding Iran to allow IAEA inspector access to its nuclear facilities is an nonconstructive and irresponsible step, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Friday.

"The resolution of the board of governors is a step completely devoid of anything constructive, as Iran has the highest possible level of cooperation with the IAEA ... these countries [EU big three] appear unable to fulfill their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and they are trying to avoid the obligations by undertaking moves such as this,"

He added that demands for access to nuclear facilities that are made by countries which, according to the minister, are propped by the United States, are an attempt to manufacture a crisis in Iran-IAEA relations. Mousavi cautioned the organization against falling prey to what he called US and Israeli inspired moves.

The resolution was adopted earlier in the day in a 25-2 vote with seven abstentions.

According to the document, the agency's inspectors should be granted access to two nuclear facilities were unregistered activity is allegedly taking place. Russia and China were among those who opposed the resolution, while Iran itself stated that it rejects the document as it is based on false assumptions. This is the first time the IAEA adopted such a formal resolution on Iran since September 2012.

Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US, and the European Union in 2015. According to the terms of the agreement, Iran would scale back its nuclear program and cut uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. Washington pulled out of the deal in 2018 and promptly levied punitive sanctions on Tehran. Iran retaliated by reducing compliance with the deal in several steps. The "fifth and final" step was taken early this year when Iran removed restrictions placed on the number of centrifuges installed its uranium enrichment sites in Natanz and Fordow.