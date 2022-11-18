UrduPoint.com

EU Biggest Investor In Central Asia, Investing More Than China, Russia - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 04:20 PM

EU Biggest Investor in Central Asia, Investing More Than China, Russia - Borrell

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The European Union is the biggest investor in Central Asia, as it has invested over 105 billion Euros ($109 billion) in the region over the past 10 years, which is more than both Russia and China did, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"We, the EU, we are the biggest investors in Central Asia... We are the first trade partner above China, above Russia," Borrell said at a press conference on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway in Samarkand on Thursday.

According to Borrell, EU countries have invested over 105 billion euros in Central Asian states, accounting for over 40% of cumulated foreign direct investments in the region.

The foreign policy chief stated that the EU was willing to provide assistance to Central Asia in such areas as internet access, renewable energy and development of water and energy resources.

The conference is taking place from November 17-18. Along with Borrell, leaders of Central Asian countries and other high-ranking officials are participating in the event.

