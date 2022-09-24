EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

The European Union has been blocking fertilizer shipments, which Russia wants to export free of charge to help tackle hunger in Africa, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly on Saturday

"Ships carrying Ukrainian grain have been sailing to not-so-poor countries, while financial and logistical hurdles put in place by the US and EU to curb Russian grain and fertilizer exports have not been lifted," he said during the general debate in New York City.

Lavrov said that cargo ships carrying a total of 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers had been blocked in European ports for weeks. The cargo was bound for developing countries in Africa but the European Union has not made steps to lift sanctions on its transit, Lavrov told the global assembly.