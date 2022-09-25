UrduPoint.com

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments To Africa - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The European Union has been blocking fertilizer shipments, which Russia wants to export free of charge to help tackle hunger in Africa, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"Ships carrying Ukrainian grain have been sailing to not-so-poor countries, while financial and logistical hurdles put in place by the US and EU to curb Russian grain and fertilizer exports have not been lifted," he said during the general debate in New York City.

Lavrov said that cargo ships carrying a total of 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizers had been blocked in European ports for weeks. The cargo was bound for developing countries in Africa but the European Union has not made steps to lift sanctions on its transit, Lavrov told the global assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Africa United Nations Exports Russia European Union New York

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

2 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 minutes ago
 Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's ..

Police get two-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir's son

16 minutes ago
 EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

38 minutes ago
 NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan should present his demands before Parli ..

Imran Khan should present his demands before Parliament: Shazia Marri

38 minutes ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.