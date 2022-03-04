EU Blocks RT, Sputnik Telegram Channels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Sputnik and RT Telegram channels are being blocked in the EU countries, press services of Sputnik and RT said on Friday.

"The telegram channel 'Sputnik Near Abroad' has been blocked in the EU countries," the Sputnik press service said.

"In many European countries, the Telegram channels RT DE, RT RU, RT news, in particular, in Germany, France and the Netherlands, cannot be opened," RT representatives told Sputnik.