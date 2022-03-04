UrduPoint.com

EU Blocks RT, Sputnik Telegram Channels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU Blocks RT, Sputnik Telegram Channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Sputnik and RT Telegram channels are being blocked in the EU countries, press services of Sputnik and RT said on Friday.

"The telegram channel 'Sputnik Near Abroad' has been blocked in the EU countries," the Sputnik press service said.

"In many European countries, the Telegram channels RT DE, RT RU, RT news, in particular, in Germany, France and the Netherlands, cannot be opened," RT representatives told Sputnik.

Related Topics

France Germany Netherlands

Recent Stories

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

15 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

46 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

1 hour ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

2 hours ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>