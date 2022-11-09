EU Bodies Agree on Stricter Regulation for Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The European Parliament and the European Council agreed on stricter regulation for greenhouse gas emissions in member states, implying an increased mandatory reduction of emissions from 30% to 40% by 2030 compared to 2005-levels, according to the press statement released overnight into Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The European Parliament and the European Council agreed on stricter regulation for greenhouse gas emissions in member states, implying an increased mandatory reduction of emissions from 30% to 40% by 2030 compared to 2005-levels, according to the press statement released overnight into Wednesday.

"Negotiators agreed to increase the mandatory GHG reduction 2030-target at EU level from 30% to 40% compared to 2005-levels. For the first time, all EU countries must now reduce GHG emissions with targets ranging between 10-50%. The targets for each member state are based on GDP per capita and cost-effectiveness," the EU statement said.

The provisional agreement also envisaged less flexibility in terms of transferring, borrowing and saving emission quotas, more linear pace of reducing the pollution and more transparency of national actions, the statement said.

"The new rules for national emission cuts ensure that all member states contribute and that existing loopholes are closed.

This allows us to go to COP27 with a clear signal that the EU is serious about being the global champion for a competitive and efficient climate agenda," member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and food Safety, Jessica Polfjard, said.

Besides, the new standards will be altering the effort sharing regulation (ESR), which is currently responsible for curbing about 60% of all greenhouse gas emitted by road transport, heating of buildings, agriculture, small industries and waste management, the statement said. According to the report, this amendment to the ESR is part of the "Fit for 55 in 2030 package" initiative aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 in comparison with 1990 levels.

This is only a preliminary agreement requiring the EU Parliament and Council to formally finalize their project for the adoption of the law, the statement said.