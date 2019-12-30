UrduPoint.com
EU Bodies Must Give Proper Assessment To Estonia's Actions In Sputnik Case - Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the European Council and the European External Action Service to give a proper assessment of the actions of the Estonian authorities and their references to the EU position in the situation around Sputnik Estonia

The Estonian Police and Border Guard board warned Sputnik Estonia earlier in December that its journalists could face criminal prosecution unless they severed their ties with the Moscow-based parent news agency, Rossiya Segodnya, by January 1. The Estonian authorities cited the 2014 European Union's sanctions, imposed on a range of entities and persons in light of the events in Ukraine, as a pretext for the possible legal action.

"We'll immediately make a reservation that we consider any restrictive measures of this nature on the part of the EU to be illegitimate... Moreover, we are not aware of any unilateral restrictions by the European Union that would allow such unceremonious obstacles to freedom of speech and expression," Zakharova told Sputnik.

"We urge the competent EU bodies, in particular, the European Council and the European External Action Service, to give a proper assessment to the actions of the Estonian authorities and their references to the position of the European Union," she said.

