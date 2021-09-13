UrduPoint.com

EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan, Region To Over 200Mln Euros - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:28 PM

The European Union will increase its humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan and the broader region from 57 million euros ($67 million) to over 200 million euros, Balazs Ujvari, a European Commission spokesman for budget and crisis management, said on Monday

