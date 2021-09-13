EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan, Region To Over 200Mln Euros - Commission
Mon 13th September 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The European Union will increase its humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan and the broader region from 57 million Euros ($67 million) to over 200 million euros, Balazs Ujvari, a European Commission spokesman for budget and crisis management, said on Monday.
"On our side we have already made an announcement, which is quite significant: we have said that we are going to boost our humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan and the broader region from 57 million euros that we have announced earlier this year to over 200 million euros," Ujvari said at a briefing.