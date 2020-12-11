EU Boosts Individual Sanctions on Turkey Over Drilling in Eastern Mediterranean -Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The European Union leaders decided during the summit on Friday to expand the lists of individual sanctions against Turkey over its drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, the joint statement said.

"Recalling the 1-2 October European Council conclusions, the EU remains committed to defending its interests and those of its Member States as well as to upholding regional stability. In this respect, the European Council: invites the Council to adopt additional listings based on its Decision of 11 November 2019 concerning restrictive measures in view of Turkey's unauthorized drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean," the statement said.