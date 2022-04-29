EU Border Agency Frontex Chief Resigns Following Criticism

The Executive Director of European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri has tendered his resignation after criticism of the agency's activities

"As announced during my hearing today, I would like to confirm here in writing my position ... I give my mandate back to the Management board as it seems that Frontex mandate on which I have been elected and renewed in June 2019 has silently but effectively been changed," Leggeri said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

On February 28, the director-general of the European Anti-Fraud Office, Ville Itala, presented the agency's report on alleged misconduct within Frontex in connection with human rights violations at the EU's external borders in particular.

The report reveals that Frontex's management was aware of the issue and deliberately avoided reporting it.

In September, the European Parliament Committee on Budgets recommended freezing part of the Frontex funding due to numerous shortcomings in its work. Parliamentarians, in particular, pointed to problems with the agency's finances, recruitment and procurement procedures, as well as shortcomings in the fight against illegal migration and cross-border crime.