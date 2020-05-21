UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Border Agency Frontex Extends Rapid Intervention In Greece Until July

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:31 PM

EU Border Agency Frontex Extends Rapid Intervention in Greece Until July

The European Union's border and coast guard agency Frontex will extend its rapid intervention in Greece and provide additional officers and equipment until July, the organization announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The European Union's border and coast guard agency Frontex will extend its rapid intervention in Greece and provide additional officers and equipment until July, the organization announced on Thursday.

"#Frontex has agreed to extend its rapid border interventions in Greece until the beginning of July. We will continue to support Greece in protecting Europe's land and sea borders with additional officers and equipment #EuropeanBorderGuard," the border agency said on Twitter.

Frontex launched the rapid intervention on the land border between Greece and Turkey on March 13, amid a rapid uptick in the number of migrants attempting to cross the border in the wake of the escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province.

At that time, Ankara stated that it could no longer restrict the movement of migrants from heading towards the Greek border.

As part of the intervention, an additional 100 EU border guards were deployed at the Greece-Turkey land border after a request was made by Athens.

In a May report, Frontex stated that the number of detections of illegal border crossings into the European Union had fallen by 85 percent from March to April amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic.

The border agency detected 26,650 illegal border crossings in the first four months of this year, which it stated was a similar number to the same period in 2019.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Turkey Twitter European Union Athens Idlib Same Ankara Greece March April May July Border 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khairpur Police pay tributes to their martyred col ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

2 minutes ago

Olympic Committee Chief Says Tokyo Games Might End ..

5 minutes ago

Nangarhar District Governor Hurt in Suicide Attack ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov, Slovenian Foreign Minister Discuss Coopera ..

2 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall b ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.