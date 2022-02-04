UrduPoint.com

EU Border Agency Frontex Launches New Land Operation Across 12 EU Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The European border and coast guard agency Frontex said on Friday it had launched a new operation dubbed Terra at the land borders of 12 EU countries last week.

"Last week, Frontex launched a new operation at EU's external land border. The activity - Joint Operation Terra 2022 - will take place across 12 EU Member States and cover 62 border crossing points. In total, more than 450 standing corps officers from 28 EU and Schengen countries will support national authorities with border management," Frontex said on its website.

The operation is aimed at strengthening EU border control, assist member countries in tackling migrant smuggling, human trafficking, identifying stolen vehicles, document fraud and terrorism, the statement read. The operation also aims to enhance cooperation between EU member states.

Frontex said that its officers would focus on border surveillance and checks, and assist in detecting fraudulent documents and gathering information.

Frontex added that this operation comes as a response to increased illegal migration which the European Union experienced in 2021. The service noted that about 8,000 migrants illegally crossed EU borders last year, a tenfold increase in comparison to 2020.

Last year, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland accused Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, as thousands of illegal migrants mostly from the middle East and Africa tried to make it to the European Union through Belarus. At the time, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said the country could no longer contain migrants, as it was under severe pressure from the West. In order to prevent migration, a number of European countries, including Estonia and Poland, constructed barbed wire fences along the Belarusian border.

