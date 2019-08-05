UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Border Force Accused Of Allowing Abuse Of Migrants: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

EU border force accused of allowing abuse of migrants: report

The European Union border force Frontex has allegedly been turning a blind eye to ill treatment of refugees by guards at EU external borders, according to media reports Monday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The European Union border force Frontex has allegedly been turning a blind eye to ill treatment of refugees by guards at EU external borders, according to media reports Monday.

A joint investigation by German public broadcaster ARD, non-profit investigative journalism website Correctiv and British newspaper The Guardian also accused Warsaw-based Frontex of violating the human rights of refugees during deportations.

Citing internal documents, the report said Frontex had allowed guards to use dogs to hunt down migrants, as well as to deploy pepper spray and batons, particularly along EU borders in Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece.

The investigation accused local guards of using force or threats to return migrants back across the EU's external borders, thus obstructing the basic right to seek asylum.

It also cited cases of minors being deported on planes unaccompanied and of refugees sedated with medication during their expulsion flights, in violation of international regulations.

According to the investigation, some internal Frontex reports describe "excessive use of force" or "mistreatment of refugees" but often end with the statement "case closed".

Frontex can remove its staff from countries along the EU borders and by not doing so is complicit in any wrongdoing, the head of the agency's Advisory Forum, Stephan Kessler, told ARD.

When contacted by AFP, Frontex said "so far, no complaint has been filed against any Frontex officer".

Related Topics

German European Union Bulgaria Hungary Greece Border Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

2 minutes ago

India committing gross human rights violations in ..

2 minutes ago

July was hottest month ever recorded, climateآ re ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing s ..

5 minutes ago

Rehman Malik lashes out India for removing Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

UK joins United States for maritime security missi ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.