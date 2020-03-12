UrduPoint.com
EU Border Force Chief, Greek Minister Oversee Deployments On Turkish Border - Reports

Fabrice Leggeri, chief executive of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also called Frontex, and Greek Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis have overseen the deployment of EU guards on the border between Greek and Turkey on Thursday, as significant numbers of migrants and asylum seekers have gathered at the Kastanies crossing, Greek media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Fabrice Leggeri, chief executive of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also called Frontex, and Greek Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis have overseen the deployment of EU guards on the border between Greek and Turkey on Thursday, as significant numbers of migrants and asylum seekers have gathered at the Kastanies crossing, Greek media reported.

According to the Kathimerini newspaper, the situation at the border crossing earlier in the day was stable, after tensions rose on Wednesday evening. Greek border guards reportedly used tear gas to disperse migrants who threw rocks and other projectiles in their direction.

On March 2, Frontex announced the launch of a rapid border intervention, at the request of the Greek government, in order to prevent illegal crossings at the country's border with Turkey. A rapid border intervention utilizes a pool of 1,500 border guards who can be mobilized within ten days of a request being lodged, according to an official statement on the Frontex website.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Greece the "shield" of the European Union during a press conference on March 3 during which she announced an additional 700 million Euros ($785 million) in funding for the Greek government to help prevent the flow of migrants into the EU.

Tensions have risen on the Greek-Turkish border after Ankara announced on February 29 that it could no longer prevent the movement of migrants and asylum seekers, citing the escalation of violence in Syria's Idlib province. In response, Greek authorities suspended all asylum applications for one month, and thousands of illegal crossings have been thwarted.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey signed a deal worth 6 billion euros ($6.74 billion) that would see Ankara help Brussels stem migration flows, although Turkey has accused the EU of reneging on its commitments. On Monday, leading European Commission officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation on the border with Greece.

In a statement, von der Leyen praised the dialogue between Ankara and Brussels, adding that the EU was committed to helping Turkey manage the situation.

