EU Border Guard Agency Extends Cooperation With Moldova for Three Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, and the Moldovan Border Police have agreed to extend their cooperation plan for three more years, a Frontex press release said on Monday.

"Today, Frontex... renewed its cooperation plan with the Moldovan Border Police for the period 2022-2024. The aim is to strengthen security at the borders between EU Member States and Moldova," the statement said.

Under the renewed plan, Frontex and Moldovan authorities will continue to collaborate in combating cross-border crime, exchanging information, and training activities.

Moldovan observers will also be included in Frontex operational activities, according to the statement.

Frontex, established in 2004, is tasked with guarding the border of the European Schengen Area. Using cooperation mechanisms, Frontex extends the coverage of EU border standards and policies and facilitates information sharing. Moldova has cooperated with Frontex since 2008.