UrduPoint.com

EU Border Guard Agency Extends Cooperation With Moldova For Three Years

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU Border Guard Agency Extends Cooperation With Moldova for Three Years

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, and the Moldovan Border Police have agreed to extend their cooperation plan for three more years, a Frontex press release said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, and the Moldovan Border Police have agreed to extend their cooperation plan for three more years, a Frontex press release said on Monday.

"Today, Frontex... renewed its cooperation plan with the Moldovan Border Police for the period 2022-2024. The aim is to strengthen security at the borders between EU Member States and Moldova," the statement said.

Under the renewed plan, Frontex and Moldovan authorities will continue to collaborate in combating cross-border crime, exchanging information, and training activities.

Moldovan observers will also be included in Frontex operational activities, according to the statement.

Frontex, established in 2004, is tasked with guarding the border of the European Schengen Area. Using cooperation mechanisms, Frontex extends the coverage of EU border standards and policies and facilitates information sharing. Moldova has cooperated with Frontex since 2008.

Related Topics

Police Moldova Border

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Ca ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzst ..

40 seconds ago
 Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

Argentine star Lionel Messi tours Expo 2020 Dubai

47 seconds ago
 EU Mulls Sanctions on Turkey Over Reopening of Cyp ..

EU Mulls Sanctions on Turkey Over Reopening of Cypriot Ghost Town - Borrell

2 minutes ago
 Israel to Put UK, Denmark on COVID-19 Red List Sta ..

Israel to Put UK, Denmark on COVID-19 Red List Starting Friday - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Biden to visit tornado-hit Kentucky on Wednesday

Biden to visit tornado-hit Kentucky on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Se ..

Paris 2024 opening ceremony to be held on River Seine

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.