UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Border On Verge Of Humanitarian Catastrophe Due To Migration Flow - Bosnia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

EU Border on Verge of Humanitarian Catastrophe Due to Migration Flow - Bosnia

The EU border between Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the influx of migrants, including those carrying dangerous contagious diseases, Nermina Cemalovic, the health minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina's border canton Una-Sana, told Sputnik

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The EU border between Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe due to the influx of migrants, including those carrying dangerous contagious diseases, Nermina Cemalovic, the health minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina's border canton Una-Sana, told Sputnik.

There are now 3,500 migrants stranded in refugee camps near Bosnia and Herzegovina's border with Croatia, and another 2,500 are believed to be staying in the wider border regions.

"We are worried about the spread of diseases, contamination of our citizens ... We are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe where a state of emergency will be required. I want to stress that we are on the threshold," the health minister said.

According to Cemalovic, migrants with HIV pose a particular threat to security and health conditions in the camps, since even one contamination case would force doctors to check surrounding areas and run tests on other people.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, and is struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in the middle East and North Africa.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants continue to cross into the continent through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Montenegro.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Canton Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Croatia Macedonia Greece Middle East Border 2016 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

16 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

46 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

5 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

55 minutes ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.