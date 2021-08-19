UrduPoint.com

EU Braces For Possible Influx Of Migrants Due To Instability In Afghanistan - Commissioner

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The European Union is getting ready for a possible rising tide of migrants caused by the unstable situation in Afghanistan, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Wednesday.

"The instability in Afghanistan is likely to lead to increased migratory pressure. We are therefore preparing for all scenarios," Johansson said in a statement, following a meeting of EU interior ministers.

The EU shouldn't wait for refugees to reach the borders of its member countries, the official went on.

"This is not a solution. We should prevent people from heading towards the European Union through unsafe, irregular and uncontrolled routes run by smugglers," Johansson explained.

The commissioner also mentioned that the union must support internally displaced people in Afghanistan as well as those who are most at risk, including journalists, the personnel of non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders and women.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

