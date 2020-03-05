EU Brexit chief warns of 'serious divergences' with UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Thursday warned that major differences remain between Britain and Europe after a first round of trade talks ended in Brussels.

Barnier was speaking to reporters after four days of talks that launched months of intense closed-door negotiations involving more than 100 officials on each side.

"To be completely frank with you ... there are many divergences, and they are very serious divergences, which is probably quite natural," Barnier said.

Barnier said talks had snagged on several issues including the ability to ensure fair competition from British companies, often referred to as keeping a "level playing field".

"The British tell us that they still have these ambitions of high standards,but they do not want to translate these commitments into a common agreement," Barnier said.

He also expressed worry over Britain's unwillingness to accept jurisprudence from the EU's top court as well as the European Court on Human Rights.