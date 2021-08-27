EU-Brexit Negotiator Barnier Announces Bid for 2022 French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Michel Barnier, former EU Chief Negotiator on Brexit, announced on Thursday that he has joined the presidential race in France, scheduled for next year.

"I made the decision to be a candidate in the presidential election next April," Barnier told the TF1 broadcaster.

He will run from the country's conservative party The Republicans, following the announcements of presidential bids by four other members of the same faction, including lawmaker Eric Ciotti; Valerie Pecresse, the head of the Ile-de-France region; Philippe Juvin, a doctor and a former member of European Parliament; and Xavier Bertrand, head of the regional council of Hauts-de-France.

The party is yet to pick its one candidate among the five. Media expect this to happen on September 25.

Bertrand, who reportedly is the strongest candidate, ruled out his participation in any primaries.

The election, scheduled for April 2022, is anticipated to revolve around the political struggle between Marine Le Pen, head of the far-right National Rally party, and incumbent President Emmanuel Macron.