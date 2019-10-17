UrduPoint.com
EU Brexit Negotiator Says 'Confident' Bloc Can Ratify New Deal By October 31

Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

The new Brexit deal that has just been agreed is very likely to find support in the European Union and get ratified by October 31, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The new Brexit deal that has just been agreed is very likely to find support in the European Union and get ratified by October 31, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday.

"I am confident that it [the deal] can be supported and ratified in the time between now and October 31," Barnier told reporters, when asked if the EU leaders could back the deal at the upcoming summit or if they would have to convene a new one.

The summit is set to begin later in the day and will last through Friday.

However, the deal has to be approved by the UK parliament as well, and two of UK opposition parties, Labour and the SNP, have already indicated they would not back the deal at the vote expected on Saturday.

