EU broker says no deal between rival Georgian parties

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :European mediators said Friday that Georgia's ruling party and its opposition had failed to agree to an EU-mediated plan to resolve a political impasse sparked after elections last year.

The Caucasus country, which aspires to join the European bloc, has been gripped by a political crisis emerging from a parliament vote in October that the opposition said was rigged.

The stalemate worsened last month when police raided the offices of Georgia's largest opposition force, the United National Movement (UNM), and arrested the party's leader, leading the prime minister to resign.

European Council President Charles Michel initiated inter-party talks during a visit to the capital Tbilisi this month, and appointed Swedish diplomat Christian Danielsson to mediate the negotiations.

The ambitious goal was to find common ground on electoral and judicial reforms, the liberation of jailed opposition politicians and prospects for snap polls.

"Some important progress was made on several aspects of President Michel's six-point plan.

However, on other issues, less progress was made," Danielsson told journalists early Friday.

He said he would be leaving for Brussels on Friday to report to Michel.

Opposition leaders accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of torpedoing the negotiations and of undermining Georgia's bid to forge closer ties with the European Union.

"The opposition had a very constructive approach but the ruling party demanded revisions to the draft deal proposed by Danielsson, which made reaching the agreement impossible," a UNM party leader, Salome Samadashvili, told AFP.

The ruling party "closed the door to Europe and disappointed the Georgian people", she said.

Ruling party chair Irakli Kobakhidze accused the opposition of putting forward "anti-state ultimatums".

"We... rejected these demands of snap elections and (freeing) alleged political prisoners," he told journalists.

Tarnishing the ruling party's legitimacy, opposition groups refused to enter parliament after October's elections and have staged mass rallies, denouncing electoral fraud and demanding a new vote.