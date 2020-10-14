UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Business Groups Urge Post-Brexit Deal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:58 PM

EU business groups urge post-Brexit deal

The chiefs of leading German, French and Italian business associations on Wednesday urged the European Union and Britain to do "everything in their power" to reach an agreement on post-Brexit trade

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The chiefs of leading German, French and Italian business associations on Wednesday urged the European Union and Britain to do "everything in their power" to reach an agreement on post-Brexit trade.

"The risk of a no deal is real," the presidents of Germany's BDI, France's Medef and Italy's Confindustria said.

"A brutal split between continental Europe and the UK would add further difficulties to the difficulties and would undermine tens of thousands of jobs and activities in all our countries." The groups called on negotiators either side of the Channel to "do their utmost to conclude an ambitious and comprehensive agreement in time to allow for ratification and entering into force by 1 January 2021".

The comments come ahead of an EU summit that begins Thursday, where Brexit will be top of the agenda.

According to initial draft conclusions seen by AFP, EU leaders will express concern "that progress on key issues of interest to the union is still not sufficient for an agreement to be reached." And they will invite EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to "intensify negotiations" to strike and implement a trade deal before January 1, when Britain is due to crash out of the bloc's single market.

If no deal is reached, Britain's international business arrangements will revert to bare-bones World Trade Organization rules, severely impacting major sectors such as the auto, aviation and finance industries.

The EU earlier this month launched legal proceedings in response to the British government's attempt to overturn parts of the withdrawal agreement signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Europe France German European Union Germany Split Progress Italy United Kingdom Brexit January Market All Government Agreement Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Fourth win for Demare in Giro d'Italia, Almeida ho ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 14 Oct 2020

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz President's Office Refutes Statements About ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Rebels in Yemen Free 2 American Hostages - ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Developed More Advanced Missiles Than Ones It ..

4 minutes ago

Nature backs Biden over 'disastrous' Trump for US ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.