EU Call For US Trade War Truce After Boeing WTO Ruling

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:17 PM

EU call for US trade war truce after Boeing WTO ruling

The EU's top trade official on Tuesday urged the United States to accept a trade truce after the World Trade Organization authorised Europe to impose retaliatory tariffs over Washington's aid for Boeing

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The EU's top trade official on Tuesday urged the United States to accept a trade truce after the World Trade Organization authorised Europe to impose retaliatory tariffs over Washington's aid for Boeing.

"I have made it clear that my strong preference is for a negotiated settlement with the US, avoiding harmful rounds of measures and countermeasures," EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"Our suggestion is that the US withdraws the tariffs they imposed as a consequence of the Airbus ruling," the former Latvian prime minister added.

"The EU will then refrain from exercising our retaliation rights, and we can wipe the slate clean, working together to find common ground across a range of areas," he said.

The Geneva-based WTO authorised the EU to impose retaliatory tariffs on $4.0 billion in US goods and services annually over years of illegal state aid for Boeing.

This came after the WTO a year ago permitted Washington to sanction Brussels for its support of Airbus.

