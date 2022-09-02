EU Calling on Belgrade to Allow EuroPride 2022 in Serbia - EU External Action Service

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The European Union is calling on the Serbian authorities to allow the EuroPride 2022 parade in Serbia after it had been canceled over a new wave of escalation with Kosovo, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday that Serbian authorities had canceled the EuroPride 2022 parade scheduled for September 12-18 in Belgrade amid the crisis in Kosovo and Metohija and other issues. In response, the EuroPride organizers said that the event will still take place only without a parade.

"Following the announcement to cancel the Europride, the EU encourages the Serbian authorities to continue their contacts with the organisers to find a solution to host the EuroPride in peace and security. We look forward to a final positive decision," the EEAS said on the website.

The service said that the European Union "attaches a lot of importance to this Pride taking place in peaceful circumstances and with the safety of the participants," adding that it expects "our closest partners to commit to protection and promotion of human rights," including the rights of LGBTIQ+ persons.

Several thousand people went to the streets of Belgrade on August 14 for a rally of traditional family values supporters. The organizers said that they had received the blessing of Bishop Nikanor of Banat, who had previously publicly condemned and anathematized all the organizers and participants of the EuroPride in Belgrade.

Another religious procession in defense of traditional values and against the parade took place in Belgrade on Sunday.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed. Brussels urged the sides to negotiate further, but the talks fell through.

On Saturday, Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees. Later on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti had assured the European Union that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents.

On Thursday, Serbian police that work at the Yarine checkpoint on the administrative line with Kosovo started to authorize entry for people with documents issued by Pristina.

The Serbian armed forces began military drills in the security zone near Kosovo on Thursday, which are aimed at the increasing readiness level of the military.

