EU Calling on Moscow to Use Its Influence on Minsk to Promote Border Crisis De-Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that Moscow should use its influence on Belarus to de-escalate the border crisis, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Wednesday.

"The EU commission president said that she thinks that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has a strong influence on (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko and we hope ... will use this influence to convince Lukashenko that he needs to deescalate the situation," Spinant said at a briefing.

"I would just repeat the call on Russia on behalf of the EU to use its influence over Belarus, the close links Russia has with Belarus in so many areas to exercise their influence and make Lukashenko to stop this illegal activity," spokesman Peter Stano added.