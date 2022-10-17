UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Ceasefire In Ethiopia, Withdrawal Of Eritrean Forces From Tigray - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 10:54 PM

EU Calls for Ceasefire in Ethiopia, Withdrawal of Eritrean Forces From Tigray - Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called for ceasefire in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, urging the parties to seek political settlement of the conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called for ceasefire in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region and the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, urging the parties to seek political settlement of the conflict.

"We reiterate our belief that there is no military solution, the only solution is a political one. We call for cessation of hostilities, we call for the withdrawal of Eritrean forces, we call for an immediate and uninterrupted humanitarian access to Tigray, we call for accountability of human rights and international law violations," Borrell said at a press conference after the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Borrell added that the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia had "never been that bad."

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.

A new truce was reached in March 2022, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, Ethiopian Prime Minister announced the creation of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF.

