UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls For Cessation Of Hostilities In Conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh - Michel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:20 AM

EU Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh and resumption of the political dialogue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

We are taking joint efforts with other international actors to resume the political dialogue within the OSCE Minsk Group," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

He stressed that the EU wanted Turkey to play a more constructive role in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We also call for the stop of foreign interference that is complicating the situation, instead of easing the tensions," Michel added.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Minsk Brussels

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

6 hours ago

UAE, US, Israel issue joint statement on establish ..

6 hours ago

Russia Does Not Back Sides to Nagorno Karabakh Con ..

6 hours ago

UK's largest business group calls for race targets ..

6 hours ago

EFJ Urges Baku, Yerevan to Ensure Freedom of Movem ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.