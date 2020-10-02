EU Calls for Cessation of Hostilities in Conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh - Michel

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh and resumption of the political dialogue, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"We call for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

We are taking joint efforts with other international actors to resume the political dialogue within the OSCE Minsk Group," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.

He stressed that the EU wanted Turkey to play a more constructive role in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We also call for the stop of foreign interference that is complicating the situation, instead of easing the tensions," Michel added.