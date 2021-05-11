UrduPoint.com
EU Calls For De-Escalation Of Tensions In Jerusalem, Protecting Civilians

Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

EU Calls for De-Escalation of Tensions in Jerusalem, Protecting Civilians

The European Union calls for de-escalation of tensions in Jerusalem and urges all sides to uphold international humanitarian law, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

"We are urging for de-escalation. This is the priority, protecting the civilians and to de-escalate ... All sides must uphold the international humanitarian law," Stano said at a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that the latest events indicate that it is necessary to re-launch negotiations between Israel and Palestine.

"Unfortunately, the latest violence and the latest events and the escalation just illustrate how necessary it is to relaunch negotiations on finding a sustainable, peaceful solution to the current situation. The political horizon needs to be restored and leading towards a two-state solution," Stano added.

More Stories From World

