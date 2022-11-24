EU Calls for Deescalation in Syria, Iraq Amid Turkish Operation - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The EU has called for deescalation in Syria and Iraq amid the Turkish military operation there and reiterates its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"The EU calls for restraint and for urgent deescalation, we reiterate again our support for a full nationwide ceasefire in Syria, and the EU remains committed to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as of Iraq," Stano told a briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU continued to closely watch developments in the region, concerned about the recent escalation and violence in Syria, which resulted in casualties.

On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.