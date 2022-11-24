UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Deescalation In Syria, Iraq Amid Turkish Operation - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:31 PM

EU Calls for Deescalation in Syria, Iraq Amid Turkish Operation - Spokesman

The EU has called for deescalation in Syria and Iraq amid the Turkish military operation there and reiterates its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The EU has called for deescalation in Syria and Iraq amid the Turkish military operation there and reiterates its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the two countries, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"The EU calls for restraint and for urgent deescalation, we reiterate again our support for a full nationwide ceasefire in Syria, and the EU remains committed to the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria as well as of Iraq," Stano told a briefing.

The spokesman added that the EU continued to closely watch developments in the region, concerned about the recent escalation and violence in Syria, which resulted in casualties.

On Sunday, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey Iraq Ankara Sunday Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Cham ..

Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship: Muzammil upsets Aqee ..

39 seconds ago
 Education Card to benefit 244,000 students: KP CM

Education Card to benefit 244,000 students: KP CM

41 seconds ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to eradicate polio

Commissioner Sukkur vows to eradicate polio

42 seconds ago
 Parvez Elahi phones Imran Khan, discusses current ..

Parvez Elahi phones Imran Khan, discusses current political situation

4 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes five, seals 11 commercial buildings ..

RDA demolishes five, seals 11 commercial buildings

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University revises undergraduate policy; Pr ..

Punjab University revises undergraduate policy; Private candidates allowed to ap ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.