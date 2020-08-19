EU Calls for Dialogue in Belarus, Says Leadership Must Reflect Will of People

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The EU leaders, who have gathered for a special online summit on Belarus, call for a peaceful dialogue in the protest-hit country, noting that the leadership must "reflect the will of the people."

"Today #EU27 leaders discuss how best to respond to the evolving situation in #Belarus. Our message is clear. Violence has to stop and a peaceful and inclusive dialogue has to be launched. The leadership of #Belarus must reflect the will of the people," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

Mass protests broke out in Belarus after the August 9 election, in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term with 80.

1 percent of the vote. The opposition challenged the outcome, claiming that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force has since stopped.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Many of them have since been released. Hundreds of others, including more than 150 law enforcement officers, were injured, and three protesters died.