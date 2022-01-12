UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Distancing Of Forces Between Armenia, Azerbaijan After Latest Border Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The European Union calls for the distancing of Armenian and Azerbaijani forces and confidence building measures between the two sides after the latest border shootout,  EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Wednesday..

"Armenia/Azerbaijan: Latest exchange of fire on the border with reported deaths and wounded reconfirms the necessity for a distancing of forces and confidence building measures. The EU is working with both sides to promote a comprehensive settlement of the conflict," Stano tweeted.

