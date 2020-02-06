UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls For End To Syria Bombing And Humanitarian Access To Idlib

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:38 PM

EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian access to Idlib

The EU on Thursday called for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The EU on Thursday called for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib.

"Bombings and other attacks on civilians in north-west Syria must stop," the EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said in a joint statement with the EU's humanitarian affairs commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

The top European Union officials demanded an "unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance" as well the "respect of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians."

Related Topics

Syria European Union Idlib Top

Recent Stories

Tax defaulters to be dealt under the Land Revenue ..

1 minute ago

Jacobabad Police recovers 50 kgs opium

2 minutes ago

Photo exhibition in Paris to mark Kashmir Solidari ..

2 minutes ago

Entire Pakistan stood with their brethren in India ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly cold,dry weather likely in most parts durin ..

10 minutes ago

3 Killed after plane slides off runway in Turkey's ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.