EU Calls For Immediate End To Karabakh Hostilities: Borrell Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 10:53 PM

EU calls for immediate end to Karabakh hostilities: Borrell spokesman

The European Union on Wednesday called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh

Brussels, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union on Wednesday called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is essential to de-escalate, fully respect the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell's spokesman said in a statement.

Azerbaijan announced earlier on Wednesday it had taken control of several strategic heights in the disputed region in a new escalation that killed three soldiers.

Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.

"The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its engagement towards sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus," Borrell's spokesman added.

