EU Calls for Immediate Release of Protasevich, Sapega - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The EU summit calls for the immediate release of Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, who were detained in Minsk, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"We called for the immediate release of opposition figures Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega," Macron said at a press conference following the summit in Brussels.

The French leader called the Ryanair incident in Minsk unacceptable.

He noted that the EU summit took a number of measures in relation to Belarus.